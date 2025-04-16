Gardaí in Leitrim are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor at Aghavilla, Carrigallen, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.10pm and a male passenger of the tractor, aged in his late teens, was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The male driver of the tractor, aged in his late teens, was conveyed to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time,” gardaí said.

“The road remains closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon on 071-965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.