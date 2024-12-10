Met Éireann has issued a status yellow low temperature/ice warning for all counties, except those along the eastern seaboard.
The warning is in place from 8pm Tuesday until 11am Wednesday morning.
Tuesday night is set to be very cold, with minimum temperatures of -3°C or lower. A sharp to severe frost will form, with icy stretches.
Yellow ice warning.
The counties affected include Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.
