A request for tenders has been announced for service providers to develop a national social farming network for the next five years.

The announcement for the “competitive public procurement procedure” was made by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Friday.

To support the development of the social farming network, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is providing funding of €900,000 under the 2025 Rural Innovation and Development Fund, with an option to extend the contract for a further four years.

Commenting on the project, Minister Heydon said that social farming is an exciting and successful venture, that has many benefits.

“It’s an initiative which fosters inclusion among disadvantaged groups, and allows participants to build self-esteem and improve health and well-being,” he said.

“When operating from a working family farm, these initiatives support farm diversification and help farmers connect with the wider community.”

Applications

Social farming is the practice of offering, on a voluntary basis, farming and horticultural participation in a farming environment, as a choice to people who avail of a range of therapeutic day support services.

Applications are being encouraged by service providers with experience in social farming, who have the capability and vision to develop the national social farming network.

The tender has been posted on the eTenders website, with a closing date of 28 April 2025, at 1pm.

