The deadline is approaching for tenders for the Leitrim PeacePlus programme on the role of women in rural Ireland and agriculture.

The programme will investigate the role of women in rural Ireland especially in agriculture, small businesses and the community and developing new connections between women’s groups from Leitrim and across the border - exploring issues of commonality and difference.

Leitrim County Council has made the call with submissions being accepted until 4pm on Monday, 24 February.

The public contract will last for 24 months and the project is funded by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The Leitrim PEACEPLUS Action Plan was developed to address a lack of historic investment due to conflict and enhance peace and reconciliation in the county.

The point of contact for the position is Leitrim County Council senior staff officer Marian McGovern and further details about submissions can be found here.

