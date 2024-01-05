Teresa Roche has been elected as the new chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) farm family and social affairs committee.

She succeeds Alice Doyle, who will take up her position as deputy president of the IFA next week at the organisation’s AGM.

Roche was most recently vice-chair of the farm family committee and social affairs committee.

From Co Galway, Roche runs Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, which she makes using milk from the family’s dairy herd.