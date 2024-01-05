Teresa Roche has been elected as the new chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) farm family and social affairs committee.

Congratulations to Teresa Roche @kylemorecheese who has been elected chair of our Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee. She succeeds Alice Doyle, who will take over as Deputy President at our 69th AGM next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9O6dWNtSuF — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) January 5, 2024

She succeeds Alice Doyle, who will take up her position as deputy president of the IFA next week at the organisation’s AGM.

Roche was most recently vice-chair of the farm family committee and social affairs committee.

From Co Galway, Roche runs Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, which she makes using milk from the family’s dairy herd.