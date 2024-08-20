The supermarket has also said that by the end of the year, all Tesco own-brand products using egg ingredients will be sourced from cage-free hens. \ Philip Doyle

All eggs sold under the Tesco own-brand label in Ireland are now barn, free range or organic, the supermarket has announced.

Tesco Ireland had committed to making this move on its almost 240m own-brand eggs sold annually before the start of 2025.

The supermarket has also said that by the end of the year, all Tesco own-brand products using egg ingredients will be sourced from cage-free hens.

Tesco Ireland-labelled eggs are Irish and sourced from Bord Bia-accredited farms.

Change

Tesco Ireland fresh category director John Brennan said the change was made working with its partner Greenfield Foods in Co Monaghan.

“Since late last year, following considerable investment and a carefully planned transition, this move to barn, free range and organic-only eggs in our range is a significant step-up in welfare standards for the poultry industry in Ireland.

“Furthermore, customers can be assured that when buying Tesco eggs, they are purchasing 100% Irish eggs, reflecting our commitment to Irish agriculture and high-quality standards.

“We’re not done yet - by year-end, we hope to have transitioned all Tesco products, which contain eggs, to be made using barn eggs,” he said.