Thailand brings the number of markets for Irish beef to over 70.

The Thai market is now open to Irish beef, the Department of Agriculture has announced.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State with responsibility for new markets Noel Grealish made the announcement on Monday 10 March.

Minister of State Grealish said increasing the number of markets Irish beef has access to is a priority, with Vietnam now being pursued.

“I see the expansion of markets for Irish beef as crucial for the further development of our beef sector. Thailand brings the number of markets for Irish beef to over 70 and we are actively working on others including Vietnam.

“Every new international market increases the economic sustainability of our beef sector and positively impacts on family farms and employment in rural Ireland adding value sustainably into the future.”

Minister Grealish added that access for Irish beef to Thailand is the “culmination of a lengthy process and represents the first bilateral agreement for Irish meat to this country”.

“I hope the delivery of quality Irish beef opens the door for industry as we seek to build and enhance access to this very important market,” he said.

‘Active in pursuit’

Minister Heydon said Thailand was designated as a priority market for Irish beef access by the Department of Agriculture.

“My Department has been very active in pursuit of this objective working for a number of years through the detailed application process.

“Engagement at political, diplomatic and official levels have helped to advance the case for Irish beef with last autumn’s trade mission delivering a further impetus to our efforts. It is great to see our hard work now bearing fruit,” he said.

The minister added that Thailand is the second largest economy in Southeast Asia.

“It is a market with a population of over 65m people and a growing middle class, presenting significant opportunities for Irish agri-food exporters.

“For beef, the door has now been opened and there is a real opportunity for the industry to build on,” he said.

Minister Heydon noted the collaborative effort of all involved, including the Irish embassy in Bangkok, Department officials, Bord Bia, the European Commission, as well as the food industry and farmers.

“It has taken a huge effort by team Ireland, over several years, to get beef market access to Thailand across the line, and Minister Grealish and I thank everyone who has contributed to those efforts,” he said.