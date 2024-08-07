Tea break: the Hennelly Anderson family enjoying a well-deserved break, after winning the Simmental championship at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography

Chloe Goggins celebrating her win at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography

Katie Flanagan winning the Shorthorn young handler at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography

John McDermott competing in the ISA breeding heifer class at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography

Senan Feeney competing in the young handlers class with his Soay lamb. \Swarber Photography

Lawrence Rooney and Lyndon Woods with Lawrence’s champion and reserve champion Dorsets, with judge Micheal McHugh. \ Swarber Photography

Damien and Orla Haughy, Kilcarr, Co Donegal, in the wind and the rain at the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show in Co Donegal. \ Michael McLaughlin

Kelsie Morrow, from Ardara, Co Donegal, with her Belgian Blue heifer calf at Glencolmcille Show 2024. \ Michael McLaughlin

Judging the ram lamb class at the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show in Co Donegal. \ Michael McLaughlin

Michael Boyle, Portnoo, Co Donegal, grooming his Belgian Blue calf at the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show 2024. \ Michael McLaughlin

Kate O’Leary from Wexford, with her prize-winning maiden heifer at the Tinahely Show 2024. \ Claire Nash

Lauren O’Toole with her second-placed calf at the Tinahely Show 2024. \ Claire Nash

Heather Valentine won the Dutch spotted hogget ewe class at Tinahealy Show. \ Claire Nash

Brothers John and Liam O’Dwyer from Coolbawn, Nenagh, look on as judge Catherine Smith from Navan, Co Meath, prepares to announce the supreme Hereford champion at the North Tipperary Agricultural Show in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, on the August bank holiday Monday. \ Odhran Ducie