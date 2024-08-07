Tea break: the Hennelly Anderson family enjoying a well-deserved break, after winning the Simmental championship at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography
Chloe Goggins celebrating her win at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography
Katie Flanagan winning the Shorthorn young handler at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography
John McDermott competing in the ISA breeding heifer class at the Bonniconlon Show. \ Swarber Photography
Senan Feeney competing in the young handlers class with his Soay lamb. \Swarber Photography
Lawrence Rooney and Lyndon Woods with Lawrence’s champion and reserve champion Dorsets, with judge Micheal McHugh. \ Swarber Photography
Damien and Orla Haughy, Kilcarr, Co Donegal, in the wind and the rain at the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show in Co Donegal. \ Michael McLaughlin
Kelsie Morrow, from Ardara, Co Donegal, with her Belgian Blue heifer calf at Glencolmcille Show 2024. \ Michael McLaughlin
Judging the ram lamb class at the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show in Co Donegal. \ Michael McLaughlin
Michael Boyle, Portnoo, Co Donegal, grooming his Belgian Blue calf at the Glencolmcille Agricultural Show 2024. \ Michael McLaughlin
Kate O’Leary from Wexford, with her prize-winning maiden heifer at the Tinahely Show 2024. \ Claire Nash
Lauren O’Toole with her second-placed calf at the Tinahely Show 2024. \ Claire Nash
Heather Valentine won the Dutch spotted hogget ewe class at Tinahealy Show. \ Claire Nash
Brothers John and Liam O’Dwyer from Coolbawn, Nenagh, look on as judge Catherine Smith from Navan, Co Meath, prepares to announce the supreme Hereford champion at the North Tipperary Agricultural Show in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, on the August bank holiday Monday. \ Odhran Ducie
