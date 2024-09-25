The annual Farming for Nature gathering and ambassador awards will take place on 26 October in Kinvara Community Centre, Co. Galway.

The event will feature discussion panels which will hear from Farming for Nature ambassadors who will be discussing how they overcome challenges around environment and climate change.

The ambassadors will be joined by special guest, Irish Independent journalist and farmer Hannah Quinn-Mulligan.

The annual gathering takes place during the Burren Winterage Festival, an annual celebration of farming in the Burren renowned for its famous cattle drive.

Other events taking place over the weekend include farm walks, rare breed displays and live music and tickets can be purchased on the Farming for Nature website.

Awards ceremony

Later in the evening, the fifth annual ambassador awards will take place, hosted by RTÉ presenter and journalist Ella McSweeney.

Twelve farmers will be acknowledged for their work conserving nature on their farms.

The nominees were decided by a list of State bodies, NGOs, academic bodies, media organisations and members of the farming community.

Throughout their ambassadorships, each farmer hosts a farm walk on their land and takes part in an online Q&A session.

Profiles and interviews of the 21 nominees for this year’s awards can also be viewed on the Farming for Nature website.