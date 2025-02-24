Auctioneer Tom Cox in the rostrum at theIrish Charolais Cattle Society sale in Tullamore in 2024. \ Shanon Kinahan

The breed societies made the right decision to move away from using the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) genetic indices, auctioneer and valuer Tom Cox has said.

Cox was speaking at Saturday's Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of bulls in Tullamore, which was the first sale with no ICBF Euro-star indices printed in the sales catalogues.

"I'd like to enhance what the Charolais society has done. I think it's the absolute correct move.

"I'm 10, 20, 30, 40 years selling bulls and I think people should buy a bull that they like. A lot of people got big prices for four- and five-star bulls that weren't the same grade as bulls that hadn't got stars," Cox said.

Saturday's sale in Tullamore saw two bulls make €6,700, with 12 lots reaching over €5,000.

The exclusion of the indices from the sale catalogues didn’t seem to affect the overall trade, with a clearance rate of 71%.

"People are giving out saying why are we breeding average stock - the reason we're breeding average stock is because we haven't got the bulls to breed the good stock," Cox said.

Following the sale, the Irish Charolais Cattle Society said: "Tom has been the auctioneer for the society's shows and sales for many many years and is also a valuer who works with a lot of the insurance companies. When Tom gives advice, it shouldn't be ignored."

