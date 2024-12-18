It’s not many people who get to say or celebrate that they were active in an industry for 70 years – and a key player in it for 50 years – but that is what Larry Goodman gets to do this week.

A big bash at Dublin’s Convention Centre this Friday will see the great and the good of business and politics mark Goodman’s seven decades in the meat industry.

The Dealer hears that close to 2,000 guests are expected at the event, which kicks off with a drinks reception at 5pm.

The Cross Border Peace Orchestra will then entertain the guests over dinner. No pressure on the chefs, but you’d reckon the beef will have to be good.