There is really challenging weather in north Cork, but it could have come at a worse time, Tadhg Buckley, the IFA’s director of policy and a dairy farmer in Boherbue, has said.

“There’s a few winter milking in the area, but if this snow fell in the middle of calving, with cows being milked, it would be much harder on dairy farmers. The same goes for sheep farmers, most early lambers are indoors.”

Fourteen inches of snow fell in the area on Sunday.

“Farmers are out on tractors, delivering hot meals prepared by the local community to older people, towing delivery lorries into the village, helping the milk lorries that are out to get to yards.

“The community spirit in tough times is great to see. There are some sheds down in the area, presenting challenges for those farmers,” he added.