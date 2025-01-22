Farmers in Rath, near the town of Birr in Co Offaly, have expressed concern over trespassers on their land who are illegally hunting hares, a protected species in Ireland, with lurchers.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, a local dairy farmer affected by the issue has said that not only are these people illegally hunting hares, they are trespassing on land and have allegedly gone as far as assaulting farmers who confront them.

There have been three of these illegal hunts in Rath in the last five weeks alone, two of which took place two weeks ago.

“These events unusually involve a minimum of three men with three dogs as well as ‘pick and drop’ vehicles circling the area and there have been as many as five men and three vehicles on occasion," the farmer said.

“We seem to be in a hotspot here in Rath and the season is getting longer – it now lasts from November until April. It’s a competition for them to see who has the best dog. They come in the broad day light, they don’t care if there’s stock out, they’ll be there in the middle of the day and there’s no stopping them... it’s a recreation for them.

“I can tell you that it’s not a comfortable place to be – if you’re confronted with them on your own land – they will bully you. Some farmers don’t even get out of their jeeps when doing their foddering now for fear of coming in contact with them.

“We’re trying to do our best and there’s only so much the gardaí can do. We’ve had these people apprehended and we’ve had some success but, in our experience, the gardaí just aren’t equipped to deal with it at ground level.

“A garda car arrived one day after we alerted them that [one of these] hunts was taking place, they were no longer out before they turned around and headed back into Birr. They could do nothing for us,” he said.

Hares

The organised hunting of hares is having a serious impact on the population of the protected species in the area, he said, adding that the hare population is dwindling.

“We know what wildlife is on our farm and there is serious damage being done to the hare population.

“That’s not scientific evidence, but it’s clear to see. Every farmer is talking about the demise of the hare.

“It’s tough at a time when farmers, at an industry level, are getting so much flack about biodiversity,” he said.