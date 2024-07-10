It was good to see that the dairy industry has finally started making some progress in the backlog of vacancies at the top of the sector.

Last week we heard that Ornua – where there were several major departures last year – has found a replacement for the very long-serving and recently retired Róisín Hennerty as managing director of the global foods division. The co-op, now under the leadership of former Dairygold CEO Conor Galvin, clearly spread its net wide and landed Brazil-born former Nestlé executive Cesar França. The new man is set to begin in September and will be based in Dublin. The role vacated by Hennerty was held on an interim basis by Bill Hunter, who will return to his position as finance director. As an side note - has there ever been a better name for a director of finance than Bill Hunter?

Meanwhile, back at Galvin’s old stomping ground, his replacement was also announced, and it is none other than the man who has done the job since Galvin left for the bright lights of the Big Smoke – Michael Harte. A 35-year veteran of Dairygold, there is probably nothing about the now permanent position which will come as a surprise to him.