The Department of Agriculture has issued three compliance notices to fertiliser blenders and manufacturers so far this year on foot of testing carried out under its fertiliser inspection programme.

To date in 2024, the Department has taken 174 samples of fertiliser supplies to check for compliance with EU and national quality standards.

The 395 tests carried out on these samples showed that 1.1% of samples were out of tolerance with the nutrient specifications set down in law, when a measurement of uncertainty was taken into account in line with best practice for lab testing.

Tolerance limits vary depending on the type of fertiliser product, ranging from 0% to 1.9%.

There were six of these letters issued in 2023 and four issued in 2022 for out-of-tolerance results which showed up in 4.6% and 3.2% of the tests done on samples in these respective years.