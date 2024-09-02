There will be a series of three farm health and safety webinars running over the coming days as part of an EU project led and managed by Teagasc.

The SafeHabitus Horizon Europe project is looking to improve farm health and safety knowledge innovation systems and support the EU’s transition to socially sustainable farming.

The first webinar will cover occupational stress in farming on 3 September, followed by the topic of understanding the number of injuries in EU agriculture on 9 September.

The final webinar will be held on 11 September on the issue of keeping children safe on farms.

All three webinars will run from 2pm to 3:30pm and those interested can find out further details or register here.

Teagasc project leader Dr David Meredith said that SafeHabitus brings together farmers, farming organisations, farm advisers, researchers, trade unions, health authorities and policymakers to tackle the health and safety issues facing the farming sector.

The project is now approaching the half-way mark of its four-year timeframe, a stage which it is using to share information.

The initiative’s farm safety task leader Dr John McNamara of Teagasc highlighted that there will be at least one Irish speaker on each of the upcoming webinars.

Each webinar in the series will have a moderated question and answer session for audience members.