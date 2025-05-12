The incident happened at the start of May. \ Ramona Farrelly

Gardaí in Galway are investigating after three gates on a farm were cut in half.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told the Irish Farmers Journal that “gardaí in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Castlefrench area between Thursday 1 and Friday 2 May 2025”.

Gardaí stated that “the farm owner discovered three gates on his land had been cut in half.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090-963 1890 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.