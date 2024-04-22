One of the shortlisted projects addresses the declining conditions of upland habitats in the Wicklow and Dublin Mountatins bought on by the decrease in the number of farmers grazing the area,

Three Irish projects have made the shortlist for the 2024 European Innovation Partnership for Agriculture (EIP-AGRI ) Innovation Awards.

The main objective of the awards is to recognise and reward outstanding EIP-AGRI operational groups which have developed innovative practices, solutions, products and processes.

Voting is open on the EU CAP Network website until 3 May 2024.

The first of the three is the Sustainable Uplands Agri-environment Scheme (SUAS), Wicklow and Dublin Mountains.

This project addresses the declining conditions of upland habitats in the Wicklow and Dublin Mountains brought on by the increasing number of farmers moving away from grazing in the area. You can watch the SUAS operational group information video here.

The next project is the Illaun Farm-Forest Alliance, Co Clare.

This project has developed an innovative approach to farm forests in Ireland, fostering habitat restoration, improved biodiversity, social engagement and knowledge dissemination. You can watch the Illaun Farm-Forest Alliance operational group information video here.

The third project is BRIDE - Biodiversity Regeneration in a Dairying Environment, Co Cork and Co Waterford.

This project addresses farmland biodiversity loss by incentivising farmers to improve habitats through a results-based payment system, rewarding farmers for biodiversity improvements.

Watch the BRIDE operational group information video.

For more details about the 2024 EIP-AGRI Innovation Awards for operational groups and to cast your vote, visit the EU CAP Network website.

