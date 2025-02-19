Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by the fire brigade with no injuries reported at the scene.

Gardaí have arrested three individuals as part of an investigation into a fire at Rathasker Stud in Naas.

The incident took place on Friday 7 February in which three sheds were damaged and 600 hay and straw bales were burned.

Three male juveniles in their mid-teens were arrested during an operation on Wednesday were detained at a Garda Station in Co Kildare.

“All three have since been released without charge and referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme,” said a spokesperson for the Gardaí.

An Garda Síochána said that investigations are ongoing.

Criminal damage

The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 5.25pm when a hay shed on the grounds went on fire.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were driving on Rathasker Road between 4pm and 5.30pm on the evening of 7 February to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

