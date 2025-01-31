Malcolm Noonan, who was Minister of State with responsibility for nature and heritage, topped the poll on the first count and was joined by long-time senator Victor Boyhan and Limerick woman Joanne Collins. \ Claire Nash

Three senators have so far been elected to the agricultural panel of the 27th Seanad.

The Green Party’s Malcolm Noonan, Independent Victor Boyhan and Sinn Féin’s Joanne Collins have been elected as the first of 11 to sit on the panel.

Noonan, who was Minister of State with responsibility for nature and heritage, topped the poll on the first count and was joined by long-time senator Boyhan and Limerick woman Collins.

Roderic O'Gorman, leader of the Green Party and the only TD for the party in the Dáil, stated: "Malcolm's election to the Seanad is a testament to his unwavering dedication to fostering a greener and more sustainable Ireland.

“His extensive experience and leadership will be pivotal in advancing green initiatives to promote sustainable agricultural practices and environmental conservation."

The Green Party said it looks forward to senator Noonan playing a constructive role in the Seanad, continuing his work in advocating for nature protection and a fairer society.

Large field remains

There is still a field of 25 candidates to fill the remaining places, with Fianna Fáil’s Paul Daly the next frontrunner with 87% of the quota (83,375).

Behind him is the Labour Party’s Angela Feeney on 72% of the quota (69,324) and Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas on 69% (66,288).

Aontú’s Sarah O’Reilly is at 61% of the requirement (58,574), Fine Gael’s Paraic Brady is at 59% (57,000) and Maria Brady, also with Fine Gael, is at 49% (47,000).

To be elected, the candidates must meet a quota of 95,667 votes.