Ireland’s citizens get the opportunity to exercise their democratic right on Friday, something not every country has. And with our transferable votes in our multi-seat constituencies, every vote counts. And voters have choice right across the political spectrum.

Before a vote is cast, we know that there won’t be a single party government. It’s a mathematical impossibility; no party has enough candidates to deliver a majority. Fianna Fáil fields the most candidates, but even if all 81 were elected, it would still be well short of the minimum of 87 needed to form a government.

In fact, with all three major parties currently neck and neck on around 20% each, as we close in on polling day, it is likely that combining any two of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin will still not get to the magic number.

In all likelihood we are looking at a three-party coalition. That means there are essentially two separate mini-elections on Friday. The first is between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin to gain the most seats and lead the discussions around government formation.

The second is between the Green Party, the Labour Party, People Before Profit, the Social Democrats, Independent Ireland and Aontú to be the third wheel on the Reliant Robin that is an Irish government coalition.

Leftist alliance

There is a possibility that there would be enough left-leaning TDs to form a Sinn Féin-led leftist broad alliance.

But that would need Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Independent Ireland, Aontú and the many right-of centre independent TDs across rural Ireland to be shy of the 87 seat mark. It seems unlikely. But that right/centre collective is not structurally capable of forming a government themselves.

Government talks lasted almost five months last time. We could be in for a long haul again. Your vote really counts, make sure you use it.