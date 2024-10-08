The programme's aimed at recent school leavers or those who are seeking a career change. \ Philip Doyle

Just three places remain on a new farm traineeship course which is being offered by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) in conjunction with Farm Relief Services (FRS).

The programme was set up to provide a pathway into careers in farming for those who don’t come from an agricultural background. It is primarily aimed at either recent school leavers or those who are seeking to make a career change.

The programme is now due to begin at the start of November, in response to feedback from those participating.

The course is full time and will run from Monday to Friday for a period of six months. The primary location is LOETB Portlaoise, with various other elements and practical training taking place within close proximity.

Jobseekers who partake in the traineeship will retain their payment benefits for the duration of the programme.

Those who partake in the programme will be taught a wide range of essential farming skills and techniques.

These include how to milk cows, animal handling and care, farm safety, calving cows and calf rearing, operating farm machinery, sustainable soil and grass management, how to safely use all-terrain vehicles or quads, first aid and health and safety.

Learners will also have the chance to shadow professionals and learn about various aspects of the sector.

Employment

Those who successfully complete the programme will be offered employment from FRS Farm Services.

The programme is fully funded. Co-funding has been provided by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

“What’s been great so far is the type of people who are signing up. People who have always wanted to try farming but didn’t have the pathway to do so. These are exactly who this programme was set up to support.

"We hope to see those last 3 places quickly filled, allowing more people take this journey and begin a long, rewarding career in farming,” said Helena Silke, training co-ordinator, FRS Farm Services said.

Meanwhile, Joe Cunningham chief executive of LOETB said the programme may suit those who want to pursue a different career or those who have just completed their schooling.

"We don’t want to see people held back from working in farming due to a lack of family experience in the sector. That is why we have developed this programme with FRS Farm Services and why we believe it offers a potentially effective means of allowing more people to move into careers in farming,” Cunningham concluded.

Those seeking further information about the programme, or anyone who would like to apply to participate, can do so by visiting the FRS Farm Services website or by clicking here.