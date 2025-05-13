Symptoms caused by listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu.

Spar Northern Ireland (NI) has recalled several chicken products after the detection of listeria monocytogenes in the products.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said that symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu.

These symptoms include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

In “rare cases”, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis, the agency stated.

Groups more vulnerable to the organism are those aged over 65, pregnant women, the immunocompromised and babies less than one month old.

The recalled products’ details are:

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Pieces in 150g packs with the batch code 5126 and the use-by date of 21 May 2025.

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Slices in 150g packs with the batch code 5126 and the use-by date of 21 May 2025.

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Fillets in 300g packs with the batch code 5126 and the use-by date of 21 May 2025.

“Point of sale information is now displayed in all stores and we ask shoppers who may have purchased any of these products to return them to their local store for a full refund,” Henderson Retail, which operates over 100 Spar stores in NI, told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We are working with the supplier of the product and the FSA to conduct a full investigation, ensuring adequate controls are in place.

“Only the three products named in this recall have been affected.”