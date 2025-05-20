The warning will last under 8pm on Tuesday and the national forecaster has warned that the “scattered thunderstorms developing” throughout the day could cause spot flooding and lightning damage.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for 12 counties on Tuesday 20 May.

The weather alert will come into effect at 11am and cause potential impacts to Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning will last until 8pm on Tuesday and the national forecaster has warned that the “scattered thunderstorms developing” throughout the day could cause spot flooding and lightning damage.

A status yellow warning does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale, according to Met Éireann.

During such thunderstorm warnings, affected people can expect lightning activity, heavy rainfall and even hail.

Outlook

The national outlook for Tuesday is for some showers that will be heavy, with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible.

Light rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest this afternoon, with highest temperatures of 15°C to 20°C in a light southerly or variable breeze.

The evening will see heavy showers continuing in places, with patchy rain and drizzle over the southern half of the country.

It will become largely dry by morning, with clear spells developing and overnight lowest temperatures of 4°C in a light variable breeze.

