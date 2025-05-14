The warning is in place with immediate effect and is due to last until 8pm Wednesday night.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

According to the national forecaster, these counties will experience scattered thunderstorms as well as frequent lightning and spot flooding.

??Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Cork, Kerry, Limerick ??



Scattered thunderstorms at times.



Possible impacts:

• Frequent lightning ???

• Spot flooding ??



Valid: 14:08 Wed 14/05/2025 to 20:00 Wed 14/05/2025



Stay updated on our website?? https://t.co/3041XHiRrK pic.twitter.com/FACiODjp22 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 14, 2025

Elsewhere it is expected to be warm and sunny this afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 19°C to 25°C, warmest in the west, but a little cooler along the east coast due to a light to moderate easterly wind.

Meanwhile, the national outlook is that the fine weather will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the high teens or low twenties.