The farm organisations said the decision to suspend the straw chopping scheme “flies in the face” of the Food Vision tillage report.

A delegation of tillage farmers met with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this Thursday morning to voice frustrations over his decision to scrap the straw chopping scheme.

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) met with Minister McConalogue at Gurteen Agricultural College, where he is addressing the Energy and Farm Diversification Show.

The delegation of farmers that met with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on his decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure for 2024.

A joint statement from the farm groups said Minister McConalogue’s decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure for 2024 is “totally unacceptable" and that it "must be overturned immediately”.

Position

“The Minister offered a follow-up meeting next week, but the delegation was adamant that next week was too late and that he needed to resolve the matter urgently.

“The IFA and the IGGG made it clear that the Minister must meet with us again tomorrow or over the weekend. This remains our position.

“Both the IFA and the IGGG were clear this decision will not be accepted and that the Minister must revisit his decision,” it said.

‘Flies in the face’

The farm organisations added that the decision to suspend the straw chopping scheme “flies in the face” of the Food Vision tillage report, the discussion at last week’s fodder committee and Farmers’ Charter.

“Farmers made decisions to plant crops based on a scheme announced by the Minister. He is now withdrawing the scheme after the harvest has started.

“If the Minister can do this to tillage farmers, he can do it to any farmer at the stroke of a pen. It will not be accepted,” the farm groups said.