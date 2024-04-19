This is the tillage land at Ballinlough, Knockbridge, Co Louth.

An 89ac non-residential farm in Co Cork has sold at auction to a neighbouring dairy farmer for €1,330,000. The holding at Ardra, Castlelyons, was sold by Dick Barry & Son Auctioneers. The price equates to just under €15,000/ac.

The bidding opened at €900,000 and the price rose in bids of €20,000 to €1,280,000, with two bidders competing.

After a short break to consult with the owners, auctioneer Michael Barry placed the property on the market.

A further €20,000 was offered and was followed by three bids of €10,000 each at which point the hammer fell.

“The land exceeded the guide price and is further evidence of the strong demand for agricultural land,” Michael Barry said afterwards.

Meath and Louth lands

Property Partners Laurence Gunne had two very successful auctions this week. The firm sold c41ac at Horistown, Slane, Co Meath, for €775,000 or €18,902 /ac.

The firm then sold 31.7ac of tillage land at Knockbridge, Co Louth, for €720,000 or €22,712/ac.

Between the two properties, a total of 110 bids were made, auctioneer Stephen Gunne said.