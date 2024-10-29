Matching nutrient use to crop growth is one of the key areas farmers should focus on as a way to mitigate against excess nutrients ending up in waterways.

That was according to the head of Teagasc's agricultural catchments programme Eddie Burgess.

Speaking at AIB's 'Planning for a farming future' event in Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty on Tuesday last, Eddie said: "The biggest thing we can do to improve nitrate loss in our estuaries is to time all the sources of nitrogen application to a time that matches crop growth to not have surplus leftover at a time when soils are wet and leaching."

Despite being in the most intensive grass-based part of the country - according to the Environmental Protection Agency's national river monitoring programme - the ecological status of west Cork's rivers are mainly categorised as high or good, he told the meeting.

Caution

However, he cautioned that estuaries pose a challenge.

"Unfortunately, nitrogen as an element doesn't present a problem to water quality until you reach salty water.

"That leads to a situation where you have farmers managing land that are being called high water, but there are nitrates causing water quality issues 20 miles downstream.

"That can be hard to get your head around, especially if you are managing your farm to the best of your ability to reduce the impact on water quality."

Cashflow

Acknowledging how difficult it has been for farmers through 2023 and into much of this year, AIB's agri adviser for Cork and Kerry Shane McCarthy said cashflow requests have been picking up in recent months.

He expects this to continue, as the consequences of increased costs following difficult weather from the middle of last year through much of this year hit home. He advised farmers to engage early with their bank if there were any issues.

Despite the difficulties farmers are contending with, he said that investment on farms is still taking place, albeit at a lower level compared with previously.

This was mainly due to price inflation for concrete and steel. Most on-farm requests for on-farm investments have focused on solar, low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) and labour-saving technology.