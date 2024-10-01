John and Brendan Walsh, dairy farmers from Ballylooby, County Tipperary, were named the overall winners of the inaugural Teagasc FBD Environmental Sustainability Award.

The dairy farmers from Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, took the top prize at the ceremony in Co Laois on Tuesday night and will take home a combined €10,000 for their win in their category and overall.

The Teagasc FBD Environmental Sustainability Awards, supported by FBD Insurance, boasted a total prize fund of €30,000. The awards recognized excellence across nine categories, culminating in one overall winner.

The finalists represented a diverse range of farming sectors, including six dairy, four suckler-beef, two dairy-beef, two sheep, and two tillage farmers.

Each enterprise award winner received €2,500 and each winner in the 'Best of' category received €2,500.

Tipperary dairy farmers take home first prize

John and his son Brendan run a 165-cow dairy farm in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary. They are operating an efficient and profitable dairy farm, while also focusing on looking after the environment.

Currently 65% of the farm contains clover, with some paddocks receiving no chemical fertiliser in the last two years. Chemical nitrogen use has been reduced and GPS equipment is used to reduce waste.

Hedgerows are carefully managed to allow individual whitethorn trees to grow up and trees are planted on the farm each year. John and Brendan are also using buffer zones to protect water quality.

Significant progress has been made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on the farm. They have reduced their chemical nitrogen (N) use by 48% since 2020, and 87% of their chemical nitrogen is NBPT-protected urea.

A notable achievement on the farm is having a nitrogen surplus on this farm at 91kg of N/ha , compared to the national average of 159 kg N/ha. This significantly reduces the risk of nitrate leaching into waterways on the farm.

The award winners in the Teagasc FBD Environmental Sustainability Awards were as follows:

Enterprise winners:

John and Brendan Walsh - Dairy

Aidan Maguire, Meath – Dairy-beef

Shane Keaveney, Roscommon – Suckler-beef

Brian Nicholson, Kilkenny – Sheep

Tom Barry, Cork – Tillage

Category winners:

Edwin Thompson, Tipperary (dairy) – Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Ken Gill, Offaly (Suckler beef) – Enhancing biodiversity

Martin Crowe, Limerick (Dairy) – Improving water quality

James O’Keeffe, Meath (Organic Tillage) – Improving soil health and carbon

Find out more about John and Brendan Walsh in this short video from Teagasc here