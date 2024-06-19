Holland Agri is a multi-generational family business that is retailing feeds, fertiliser and seeds in the Kilkenny and Laois regions.

Tirlán has announced the acquisition of Holland Agri Merchants Ltd operating as Holland Agri in Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny.

Holland Agri is a multi-generational family business that sells feeds, fertiliser and seeds in the Kilkenny and Laois regions.

The business was operated and owned by John Holland who will be joining Tirlán to oversee the transition.

All customers will be contacted about the transition and will be provided with a key business manager or Tirlán FarmLife branch contact.