The country’s largest buyer of Irish grain has set a green harvest price of €210/t for feed barley and €220/t for feed wheat. The prices include a €10/t trading bonus and standard transport allowances.
Tirlán is paying €258/t for malting barley, €250/t for gluten-free oats, €250/t for feed beans, €455/t for oilseed rape, €506/t for HEAR oilseed rape and €200/t for feed oats. Tirlán’s green grain intake for 2024 will be over 173,000t.
Elsewhere, Centenary Thurles Co-operative announced a green price of €205/t for barley, €217/t for wheat, €200/t for oats, €225/t for beans and €205/t for rye, which include a trading bonus and exclude VAT and transport where applicable.
