Tirlán’s milk price remains unchanged for April supplies.

Its base price for April is 37.7c/l, excluding VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Tirlán follows Lakeland, Kerry and Dairygold in holding milk price for April supplies.

A 1.43c/l, excluding VAT, weather payment will be made on all April milk volumes in recognition of the challenging weather suppliers face.

This payment will also be made on April milk volumes in the liquid milk, autumn calving and fixed milk price schemes.

Tirlán’s weather payment for March was 2.9c/l, excluding VAT.

A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, will also be paid to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price, weather payment and sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers

Tirlán’s total price for March milk based on European standard constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein is 43c/l, excluding VAT.

Volumes back

Commenting on the April milk price, Tirlán chair John Murphy said volumes are back 9% on this time last year.

“Weather has had a significant impact on our milk supply, with year-to-date volumes 9% lower than the same period last year.

“There has been a good milk supply recovery in recent weeks as we approach peak, but grazing conditions remain challenging in many areas.

“The board is acutely aware of the challenges facing our milk suppliers this season and will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis.”

Murphy added that while dairy market returns are generally stable for most products, buyers remain cautious.