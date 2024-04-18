Tirlán will also pay a 2.9c/l, excluding VAT, weather payment on March milk volumes.

Tirlán has lifted its base milk price for March supplies by 0.95c/l, excluding VAT.

This brings Tirlán's base price for March to 37.7c/l, excluding VAT, based on supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The co-op will also pay a 2.9c/l, excluding VAT, weather payment on March milk volumes in recognition of the issues farmers are facing due to the recent challenging weather conditions.

This payment will also be made on March milk volumes in the liquid milk, autumn calving and fixed milk price schemes.

The sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l, excluding VAT, will also be paid to all qualifying suppliers.

Tirlán’s total price for March milk is based on European standard constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein is 44.6c/l, excluding VAT.

‘Severe challenges’

On March’s milk price, Tirlán chair John Murphy said that while markets are generally stable, there are “severe challenges” facing suppliers.

“The March rainfall total at weather stations in the south east was around twice the long-term average, with April rainfall to date already exceeding the normal monthly average.

“This is having a significant impact on our milk supply and creating very challenging conditions for farmers, with yields per cow subdued as herds approach peak supply.

“We have provided support to our dairy farmers, including a feed rebate of €30/t, interest-free credit on fertiliser purchases and our 2.9c/l [excluding VAT] weather payment for March milk.

“In addition, our milk suppliers can avail of an optional 4.8c/l [excluding VAT] milk advance payment scheme to provide a boost to their cashflow,” he said.