Tirlán has increased its base milk price for June by 0.95c/l excluding VAT.

This brings its base price to 40.55c/l excluding VAT for milk supplied in June at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The processor also increased its base milk price last month for May supplies.

A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l excluding VAT will also be paid to all qualifying suppliers, bringing the price to 41.03c/l excluding VAT.

The base price and sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The average price paid by Tirlán for June creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 44.42c/l excluding VAT.

Dairy markets

Tirlán chair John Murphy said it is now the seasonally quiet period of the year for dairy markets.

“Milk supply trends in the coming months are likely to be the key driver of any market movements in the third and fourth quarter.

“The board will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis,” he added.

Given the challenging year on farms, Murphy said all milk suppliers should assess their fodder situation and take proactive steps now to address any potential shortfall.