Tirlán has increased its base milk price for November supplies by 0.95c/l excluding VAT.

It will pay a base milk price for November of 48.26c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

A 0.48c/l excluding VAT sustainability payment will be paid to all qualifying suppliers on top of this price.

The base price and sustainability payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The actual average price paid by Tirlán for November creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 64.12c/l excluding VAT.

Tirlán’s November price comes following the same rise, 0.95c/l, announced by Dairygold, bringing its base milk price for November to 46.56c/l at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, both excluding VAT.

Kerry Dairy Ireland announced the same price rise for the month, with a base price of 47.23c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat being paid for November supplies.

Lakeland Dairies held its price for November at 46.85c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. However, it will pay a 0.76c/l excluding VAT bonus on all 2024 milk supplies.

More favourable backend

Announcing the Tirlán price, the co-op’s chair John Murphy said after a very challenging first half of the year, the second half has been more favourable.

“Year-on-year milk volumes are relatively strong, but it should be noted that the comparable supply period in 2023 was particularly weak.

“Dairy markets are relatively stable, but there are a number of geopolitical factors creating uncertainty on the horizon. The board will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis.

“At this time of year, it is important to recognise our suppliers that milk throughout the winter months to ensure consumers have access to high-quality fresh dairy products.

“For December, all milk supplied will qualify for either the autumn-calving scheme, liquid milk contract or unconditional seasonality payment. We would like to thank all suppliers involved for their commitment to year-round milk production,” he added.

Seasonality bonus

Unconditional seasonality bonus payments apply over the winter months of December, January and February for Tirlán suppliers on all non-contracted milk volumes that meet quality criteria.

The payment rates for qualified milk volumes are 4.77c/l for December, 6.67c/l for January and 4.77c/l for February, all excluding VAT.

The Tirlán board has confirmed that the unconditional seasonality bonus payments will remain unchanged for next winter in December 2025 and January and February 2026.

Unconditional seasonality bonus payments will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of the milk delivered.