Tirlán paid 2c/l more for milk in the north than in the south in December. \ Donal O' Leary

A 2c/l difference has emerged between the price paid by Tirlán for December milk in the Republic and that available to its Northern Irish suppliers.

While Tirlán is paying an all-in VAT exclusive price of 38.24c/l in the Republic, the price in the North is 34.4p/l, which converts to 40.25c/l.

This is a difference of 2.01c/l between the two jurisdictions.

Responding to queries from the Irish Farmers Journal, however, Tirlán claimed that comparing cross-border prices on a c/l basis was not the most accurate methodology.

“In both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, Tirlán milk price payment to its suppliers is based on a solids basis (butterfat and protein),” a Tirlán spokesperson said.

“There are nuances in milk pricing across jurisdictions - expressing milk price per kg of solids rather than on cent per litre is the most appropriate for comparisons (as used by IFJ milk league). The difference in quoted milk price is predominately based on milk constituents, when you express milk price payments on a euro per kg of solids there is negligible difference in December (0.15c per kg of solids),” the spokesperson maintained.

In December, Tirlán doubled the winter bonus paid to its suppliers in Northern Ireland from 1.5p/l to 3p/l. The co-op is now paying one of the top milk prices in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies is paying an ‘all in’ December milk price in the North of 33.25p/l. This equates to 38.9c/l. The ‘all in’ December milk price for Lakelands suppliers in the south was 40.22c/l (VAT exclusive). Aurivo paid an ‘all in’ price for December supplies in Northern Ireland of 33.31p/l. That equates to 38.97c/l.