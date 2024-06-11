News on Tirlán’s new Farm Support Service and River Slaney Project will be given as well as the latest on the Nitrates Derogation and water quality. \ Patrick Browne

A practical farm walk event is being held on Donal Kavanagh’s farm near Baltinglass, Wicklow on Friday 21 June at 11am and Tirlán is encouraging all farmers to attend.

The ‘Farming for the Future’ event will include tips and advice from experts from Tirlán, Teagasc and leading organisations and will showcase what Tirlán Teagasc Future Farm participant Donal and his family are doing on the farm to be economically and environmentally sustainable.

The open event at The Oaks, Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow W91 YD25 will include:

Practical steps to improve water quality, nutrient use efficiency and boost on-farm profitability;

An update on future farm performance from Donal Kavanagh;

News on Tirlán’s new farm support service and River Slaney Project;

The latest on the nitrates derogation and water quality with speakers from Teagasc, Department of Agriculture, IFA, ICMSA and EPA

Panel discussion

The on-farm event closes over light refreshments and an open panel discussion.

The discussion will include industry leaders, among them Frank O’Mara of Teagasc; Bill Callanan of the Department of Agriculture, the Irish Farmers’ Association, Denis Drennan of the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association, and Mary Gurrie of the EPA.

Farmer focused

John Murphy, Tirlán chair, said:

“This practical, pragmatic and farmer-focused event is all about the practical steps. We want everyone who comes along to take home at least three or four nuggets that they can implement on their own farm to protect water and help strengthen our case as we bid to retain the nitrates derogation.”

Donal Kavanagh, host farmer, said: “Every little action that we take on farm all adds up. It’s a busy time of the year for everyone but a few hours at a practical farm walk is time well invested.”

Sustainability initiatives

Attendees will also have an opportunity to engage with Tirlán’s teams involved in sustainability initiatives such as the Farming for Water River Slaney Project, Sustainability Action Payment programme, the on-farm FarmGen solar programme, the Twenty20 Beef Club, ASSAP water quality advisors and more.