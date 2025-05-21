Tirlán’s sustainability action payment programme for 2025 is now paying farmers for using AI bulls which have a genetic resistance to TB. This is one of three new options under this year’s programme.

Tirlán has said that this new option will help farmers build herds with reduced susceptibility to TB outbreaks.

The other two new options include participation in Tirlán’s milk solids growth programme and identifying farm nitrogen balance using AgNav.

To continue to receive the 0.5c/l payment from 1 January 2026, suppliers are asked to undertake seven measures in 2025 from a list of 20 options. The purchase of protected urea counts as two actions towards meeting the required seven actions.

Launching the new updated programme, Tirlán chair John Murphy said that the programme has been pivotal in enabling a 6.8% reduction in on-farm carbon footprint since 2018.