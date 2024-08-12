Tom Arnold previously Chaired the EU Commission Task Force on Rural Africa and Ireland’s response, the National Task Force for Rural Africa (NTTRA).

Tom Arnold has been announced as the independent chair of the Ireland Africa Rural Development Committee (IARDC).

The committee was formed to strengthen the coordination of Ireland’s ongoing support to the transformation of Africa’s agriculture and rural economy.

Arnold previously chaired the EU Commission Task Force on Rural Africa and Ireland’s response, the National Task Force for Rural Africa (NTTRA).

Speaking after the appointment, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said:

“Tom’s vast experience of development work in Africa, his leadership on the task forces both in the EU and Ireland, and his acknowledged expertise on global food systems transformation makes him the ideal person to advance the development of the Ireland Africa relationship on rural development.”

The IARDC

The committee is comprised of representatives from both Government Departments, relevant State agencies, the private sector, academia and the African community in Ireland.

The current relationship between Ireland and Africa has been shaped by ‘Ireland’s Africa Strategy’ (2011) and ‘Ireland’s Strategy for Africa to 2025’ (2019).

Both strategies focused on a long-term approach to Africa based on partnership, an expanded diplomatic footprint, increased mutual trade, and engaging with the EU on a common agenda for rural Africa.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said: “The African continent has been disproportionately affected by the global food crisis, resulting in hundreds of millions of people facing acute food and nutrition insecurity.

“In bringing together key actors involved in food systems, agriculture and rural development, the IARDC serves as a vital space to maximise our collective effort and scale up the necessary solutions to food and nutrition insecurity in Africa.”