It is too early to identify the cause or causes of the reduction in nitrogen concentrations in Irish waters in the first six months of the year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said.

New water quality data from the EPA suggests that nitrogen concentrations in waters nationally have reduced in the first half of 2024 relative to other years.

The data also shows that nitrogen levels are at the lowest they have been since 2016.

Data

The report is based on the nitrates concentration data for 20 representative river monitoring sites, which are situated at the most downstream monitoring locations on the major rivers around Ireland.

The EPA said that although the data is based on a limited number of monitoring stations, the data provides “a good representation of nitrogen concentrations nationally and are likely to reflect the overall situation for 2024”.

Eddie Burgess of Teagasc’s agricultural catchments programme said that trends are going in the right direction.

“Currently in the Republic of Ireland we have never had as much engagement with all sectors of farming on water quality.

“I’d be worried that if there is too much negativity we’re going to lose that engagement. We have an opportunity to bring people along on a long and difficult road to achieve the Water Framework Directive targets.

“To do that we need positivity and encouragement, not negativity and blame,” he said. Burgess said that there is no doubt that some of the improvement is as a result of farmer action, but equally not all of the improvement was solely down to farmers.

“Nitrate loss is very complicated. It’s not as simple as saying the more fertiliser that’s put on, the more nitrate is lost to waters,” he said.

He added that Teagasc data from its catchments would complement the EPA data.