Seven farms received BISS payments of over €100,000 in the 2024 financial year, according to the Department of Agriculture’s latest CAP beneficiaries list.

A CAP change that took effect in 2023 meant that BISS payments are limited to €66,000 per farmer, but in the case of multi-herd partnerships, the capping is applied at individual herd number level.

The largest BISS payment in the country went to Tallon Farm in Co Meath which received €120,255 from BISS alone and €166,832 in total CAP payments.

Next on the BISS list was GHILLSDLTD T Brown and A O’Donovan with €119,865 in funds and €174,620 in overall CAP funds.

The third-largest BISS payment on the list went to Carlow’s Park Farms Partnership. The company has five Cope family members listed as directors. The farm received €44,000 more in payments compared to the previous year.

Environmental payments

The largest sum paid to a single recipient under “schemes for the climate and the environment” (€105,000) went to Godolphin Ireland Limited.

Godolphin is the Kildare-based outfit of the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A payment increase was also seen with the second-highest recipient of this funding – the Coolmore-linked MacQuarie Limited in Tipperary.

The company saw its total CAP payments increase by over €65,000 last year to €171,600.

An athletics club in Carlow was the 16th-highest recipient of CAP funding overall after receiving €488,000.

Over €920,000 was split between four tennis clubs and at least 45 GAA clubs received over €2.1m, with individual clubs having drawn down up to €230,000.