The land is in four fields and about 1km from the coast.

A block of very good land is for sale near Cloyne, Co Cork, and is likely to meet keen interest from local farmers.

The 30ac holding is at Ballymacotter and is for sale from Hegarty Properties by private treaty.

The ground is located on a quiet local road, about 1.5km from the village of Churchtown South and - in the other direction - about 1km from the coast.

This is an area of good land and intensive farming, in a mix of tillage and livestock.

The land is laid out in four square-shaped fields and has lengthy road frontage. It is currently in tillage and is suited to all crops or other farming uses. The land is not serviced by water or electricity.

The land is described by auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty as flat and dry and the location as scenic, overlooking the Atlantic. The guide price is €450,000, which equates to €15,000/ac.