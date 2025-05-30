A 35ac holding in Co Wexford has sold at auction in lots for almost €28,000/ac. This was one of the highest prices seen this year.

The bare land is at Knockgreany, adjacent to Coolgreaney village. It has good road frontage and is good-quality land.

The property had been guided at €15,000/ac to €20,000/ac before the auction. Ten individuals registered to take part in the auction, most of them local farmers and businesspeople.

The auction commenced with lots one (c4.3ac) and two (30.3ac), which reached a combined offer of €530,000 in the opening round of bidding. Lot three - the entire - was bid to €850,0000.

However, in subsequent rounds of bidding, the total bid for lots one and two reached €940,000, while the final bid for the entire was lower at €910,000.

After consultation with the vendor, lot three was withdrawn and lots one and two were declared on the market.

After four further bids, lot one was knocked down at €140,000 or almost €32,200/ac. Four bidders had competed for this ground.

One additional bid was made for lot two and it was knocked down at €830,000 or €27,350/ac. Three bidders had competed for this ground.

The vendor was delighted with the price achieved, which was approximately €28,000/ac, auctioneer David Quinn said.