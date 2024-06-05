UK analytics company Cawood Scientific is the top earner of CAP payments in 2023 receiving over €4m in 2023 as a recipient based outside of Ireland.

UK analytics company Cawood Scientific is the top earner of CAP payments, receiving over €4m in 2022 as a recipient based outside of Ireland.

IAS Laboratories in Co Carlow provides soil analysis for farmers all over Ireland under Cawood’s banner. Cawood received the payment for technical assistance under the rural development fund. Wolfgang Grieger is next on the list of top earners outside of Ireland receiving over €40,000 in direct payments in 2022.

Civica UK Limited is third on the list and in 2022, the software company received an advisory service, farm management and relief payment of €30,187. 0Next on the list is the partnership of Thomas B and James Conway who earned a CAP payment of over €15,000 in 2022. They were followed by Gerald Griffin who received over €14,000.