Catherine Keena, Teagasc’s countryside management specialist, outlined to the Irish Farmers Journal how to effectively manage both mature and new hedges this time of year.Only top hedges that have a good, thick base beneath them. A topped hedge should be maintained annually, with a light trimming of both the body and the top. This will allow it to continue to thicken up at the base and the leader branches don’t take over the hedge.Tree-line hedgerows are designed to grow without the need for trimming. Combining both tree-line and topped hedgerows on the farm is ideal, as it ensures that some areas remain undisturbed, providing continuous habitats and food sources for wildlife even throughout the winter.Plant a variety of native species in your hedgerows, such as whitethorn, blackthorn and hazel. This enhances biodiversity and provides a range of resources for different species.
Keena said “whitethorn is a tree and should be left untopped so that it can grow up and will offer food and nesting opportunities for wildlife”.
Keena advised farmers to “side trim what is necessary to ensure safety gaining access on to roadways”.
