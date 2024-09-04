Many of the 23 applicants are expected to be screen out of the process.

The Biomethane Capital Grant scheme closed last Friday, with a total of 23 applications received. The €40m scheme will cover 20% of the costs for building a new anaerobic digestion plant or upgrading an existing biogas plant, up to a maximum of €5m.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, The Department of Agriculture, which is running the scheme in conjunction with the SEAI, said applications are currently undergoing initial assessments to provide guidance for the selection committee on which projects meet the required eligibility criteria.

The selection committee will then decide which investments should be considered for funding with successful applicants expected to receive approval letters by mid-September.

The Department could not disclose the number of applications received per county due to confidentiality reasons.