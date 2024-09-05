Cyclists Jim O’Neill, Carol Power and Kieran Fitzgerald on last year’s Tour de Tirlán.

Over 60 cyclists from dairy and grain co-operative Tirlán are getting on their bikes on Friday 6 September in a drive to raise funds for charity.

The one-day annual event - Tour de Tirlán - will lead cyclists across the co-operative on one of four distances: 45km, 95km, 136km or 201km.

The cycle will be in aid of mental health support organisation Aware and local charities Simon South East Community, Cois Nore and Aiseiri.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tirlán chief operating and consumer officer Jim O’Neill said the four chosen charities carry out incredible work in the local community.

“We would ask that anyone who has not already done so would make a donation to this appeal on the idonate website.”

Event details

The cycle will be starting and finishing at the Tirlán Collaboration Hub in Abbey Quarter with the hope of causing some excitement in Kilkenny city on the day.

The organisers are hoping to raise €75,000 this year for charity, which would join the €401,000 total funds already collected over the past 11 years.

O’Neill urged anyone interested in supporting to “dig deep” and help them reach their fundraising target.

“Giving back to our communities is a core piece of our 'Living Proof' sustainability strategy and we’re proud of our efforts to date.”

Donations to the appeal can be made on the Tour de Tirlán 2024 iDonate page.