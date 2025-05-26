The tractor was travelling on the Pallasgreen to Old Pallas Road in east Limerick when it went on fire. \ Kieran Ryan-Benson

A tractor went on fire and was subsequently incinerated while travelling on a Co Limerick road at the weekend.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the incident, alongside emergency services, which happened in Pallasgreen at approximately 9.40am on Saturday 24 May 2025.

No injuries were reported, a Garda spokesperson said.

The tractor was travelling on the Pallasgreen to Old Pallas Road in east Limerick, about 10 minutes from the border with Tipperary.

Videos shared online show the cab of the New Holland tractor burnt out as the fire brigade arrives to the scene of the incident.