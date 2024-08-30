The collision took place shortly before 10am on Thursday 29 August.

Two men have been taken to hospital following a serious crash between a tractor and a car in Co Carlow.

The collision took place shortly before 10am on Thursday 29 August on the R488 at Rathvinden in Leighlinbridge near the Arboterum garden centre.

The tractor driver - a man in his 60s - was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the car - a man in 20s - was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for assessment.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, with the road being closed for a time - it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the Carlow Garda Station at 059-913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.