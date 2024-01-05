The incident occurred on the N84 Castlebar Road in Ballinrobe.

The driver of a tractor is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital following a crash in Co Mayo on Thursday 4 January.

This Friday morning, gardaí were still at the scene of the serious road traffic collision which involved a van and a tractor.

The incident occurred on the N84 Castlebar Road in Ballinrobe at approximately 7.15am.

It is believed the crash happened not far from the entrance to McHale Machinery on the Castlebar Road.

The road is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Local diversions are in place.

Witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N84 Castlebar Road between 7am and 7.30am on Thursday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094-937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.